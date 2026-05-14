Florida Attorney General subpoenas NFL over Rooney Rule: Explainer on civil rights probe into league diversity hiring

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has escalated his review of the NFL’s long-standing hiring policies by issuing a formal subpoena to the league. The move targets the Rooney Rule and other diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, raising questions about possible civil rights violations under Florida law.

What exactly is the Rooney Rule? The Rooney Rule started in 2003 and requires NFL teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach, general manager, and coordinator jobs. Teams must also interview at least one minority candidate for the quarterbacks coach position. Named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, the policy was created to open doors for underrepresented groups in leadership roles without setting strict hiring quotas. Over the years, the league has expanded and adjusted it several times to strengthen the talent pipeline.

Why is Florida investigating the NFL now? In March, Attorney General Uthmeier sent a warning letter calling the Rooney Rule “blatant race and sex discrimination” and threatened enforcement action if the league did not suspend it. On Wednesday, he followed through with a subpoena sent to NFL executive vice president and attorney Ted Ullyot. In an accompanying letter, Uthmeier wrote: “All in all, the Rooney Rule and the NFL’s related ‘inclusive hiring’ policies, and the NFL’s representations about these policies, continue to raise significant concerns under Florida law.”

The investigation now covers more than just the Rooney Rule. It includes the league’s discontinued mandate for hiring a minority offensive assistant, the diversity accelerator program, the Mackie development program for college officials, and draft-pick incentives for teams that hire minority coaches or executives elsewhere.

What does the subpoena actually require from the NFL? The league must appear at the attorney general’s office in Tallahassee on June 12. Officials are ordered to hand over “all diversity reports, coaching census data, or demographic surveys that reflect the race and sex of coaching staffs of the teams from 2017 to the present.” This detailed data request aims to show exactly how the policies have played out in real hiring decisions across the league.

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How has the NFL defended its policies? The league pushed back in a May 1 letter, stating: “The NFL’s pursuit of top-tier talent led to the adoption of the Rooney Rule in 2003. Importantly, the Rooney Rule does not impose any hiring quotas or mandates, and it does not license clubs to consider race or sex in making hiring decisions. Hiring decisions for NFL teams are made by the individual clubs, not the League, and those decisions are based on merit. The Rooney Rule neither requires nor permits any team to make a hiring decision on the basis of race, sex, or any other protected characteristic. To do so would be an express violation of League policy.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had earlier told reporters: “The Rooney Rule has been around a long time. We’ve evolved it, changed it. We’ll continue to do that.” The NFL also quietly updated its website language after Uthmeier’s first letter. Uthmeier responded positively to the change but said it still left unanswered questions. He noted: “We appreciate how quickly the NFL changed its website in response to our letter and capitulated on some of its discriminatory hiring quotas. But their response raises more questions about the Rooney Rule, and we look forward to their cooperation with the investigative subpoena we issued them today.”