Florida Attorney General subpoenas NFL over Rooney Rule: Explainer on civil rights probe into league diversity hiring

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has escalated his review of the NFL’s long-standing hiring policies by issuing a formal subpoena to the league. The move targets the Rooney Rule and other diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, raising questions about possible civil rights violations under Florida law.

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What exactly is the Rooney Rule? The Rooney Rule started in 2003 and requires NFL teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach, general manager, and coordinator jobs. Teams must also interview at least one minority candidate for the quarterbacks coach position. Named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, the policy was created to open doors for underrepresented groups in leadership roles without setting strict hiring quotas. Over the years, the league has expanded and adjusted it several times to strengthen the talent pipeline.

Why is Florida investigating the NFL now? In March, Attorney General Uthmeier sent a warning letter calling the Rooney Rule “blatant race and sex discrimination” and threatened enforcement action if the league did not suspend it. On Wednesday, he followed through with a subpoena sent to NFL executive vice president and attorney Ted Ullyot. In an accompanying letter, Uthmeier wrote: “All in all, the Rooney Rule and the NFL’s related ‘inclusive hiring’ policies, and the NFL’s representations about these policies, continue to raise significant concerns under Florida law.”

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The investigation now covers more than just the Rooney Rule. It includes the league’s discontinued mandate for hiring a minority offensive assistant, the diversity accelerator program, the Mackie development program for college officials, and draft-pick incentives for teams that hire minority coaches or executives elsewhere.

What does the subpoena actually require from the NFL? The league must appear at the attorney general’s office in Tallahassee on June 12. Officials are ordered to hand over “all diversity reports, coaching census data, or demographic surveys that reflect the race and sex of coaching staffs of the teams from 2017 to the present.” This detailed data request aims to show exactly how the policies have played out in real hiring decisions across the league.

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How has the NFL defended its policies? The league pushed back in a May 1 letter, stating: “The NFL’s pursuit of top-tier talent led to the adoption of the Rooney Rule in 2003. Importantly, the Rooney Rule does not impose any hiring quotas or mandates, and it does not license clubs to consider race or sex in making hiring decisions. Hiring decisions for NFL teams are made by the individual clubs, not the League, and those decisions are based on merit. The Rooney Rule neither requires nor permits any team to make a hiring decision on the basis of race, sex, or any other protected characteristic. To do so would be an express violation of League policy.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had earlier told reporters: “The Rooney Rule has been around a long time. We’ve evolved it, changed it. We’ll continue to do that.” The NFL also quietly updated its website language after Uthmeier’s first letter. Uthmeier responded positively to the change but said it still left unanswered questions. He noted: “We appreciate how quickly the NFL changed its website in response to our letter and capitulated on some of its discriminatory hiring quotas. But their response raises more questions about the Rooney Rule, and we look forward to their cooperation with the investigative subpoena we issued them today.”

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What happens next and why does it matter? The NFL has not issued a new comment on the subpoena itself. Meanwhile, its front office and coach accelerator program, an extension of the Rooney Rule that was paused in 2025, resumes next week in Orlando and will now welcome nonminority participants too. This case could influence how professional sports leagues nationwide handle diversity efforts in the future. For now, all eyes remain on Tallahassee as the June 12 deadline approaches.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.