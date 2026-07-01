Florida Panthers acquire Jacob Markstrom from New Jersey Devils in NHL goaltending trade

The Florida Panthers have made a significant addition between the pipes. On Tuesday, the team acquired veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils in a multi-player deal that reshapes both rosters ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Trade breakdown Florida Panthers sent forwards Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist, plus prospect Ben Steeves, to New Jersey. In exchange, the Panthers received Markstrom and center Angus Crookshank.

Jacob Markstrom, 31, is entering the first year of a two-year contract with a $6 million cap hit. His new deal includes a 20-team no-trade list in the first season and a five-team no-trade list in the second year.

Jacob Markstrom returns to where it all began This trade brings Jacob Markstrom back to the organization that drafted him in the second round in 2008. The Swedish netminder spent the early part of his NHL career with the Panthers before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks. He later played for the Calgary Flames and spent the past two seasons with the Devils after a 2024 trade from Calgary.

Across 578 regular-season games with the Devils, Flames, Canucks, and Panthers, Jacob Markstrom owns a career 2.73 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Last season with New Jersey, he posted a 3.07 GAA and .883 save percentage in 44 games.

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Florida Panthers secure goaltending depth and experience The move gives Florida a proven veteran option as they prepare for change in goal. Longtime starter Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to test free agency.

Earlier this week, the Panthers also acquired Akira Schmid from the Vegas Golden Knights to build goaltending depth. Adding Markstrom provides an experienced netminder who already knows the team’s system and culture from his earlier years in Florida.

What the New Jersey Devils receive in return New Jersey gains immediate help up front. Evan Rodrigues, 32, played three seasons with the Panthers and helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cups. He recorded 11 goals and 31 points in 69 games last season.

Jesper Boqvist, 27, contributed 16 goals and 20 assists over 151 games in two seasons with Florida. He added two goals and three assists in 13 playoff appearances during the Panthers’ 2025 Stanley Cup run.

Ben Steeves, 24, is a prospect who has yet to make his NHL debut. He posted 23 goals and 22 assists in 77 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers last season.

The Devils also sent Angus Crookshank, a 26-year-old center, to Florida. Crookshank scored one goal in eight games with New Jersey last season after appearing in 21 games over two seasons with the Ottawa Senators.

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First trade between Sunny Mehta and his former team This deal marks the first trade Devils general manager Sunny Mehta has made with the Panthers since he was hired in April. The transaction gives New Jersey a mix of established middle-six scoring and young forward depth while opening a spot in goal.