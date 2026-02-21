Floyd Mayweather Jr to return to boxing ring? Unbeaten boxer set to end retirement after Mike Tyson exhibition clash

Floyd Mayweather Jr recently announced that he will resume professional boxing career, ending his retirement that he took nearly 9 years ago. Ranked as the greatest boxer of 21st century by The Ring, Mayweather decided to return to the ring days before his birthday. On 24 February, he will mark his 49th birth.

This major decision comes on the heels of his spring 2026 boxing exhibition with Mike Tyson. According to ESPN report, Mayweather signed an exclusive agreement with CSI Sports/Fight Sports as his promoter for the next stage of his career.

In a written statement, the Best Fighter ESPY Award six-time winner, Mayweather said, “I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” ESPN reported.

Speaking on his return, BWAA Fighter of the Year award three-time winner, Mayweather added, "From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards -- no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event -- then my events. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS."

Recalling Floyd Mayweather's last professional boxing match His last professional boxing match took place in August 2017 which was a knockout win over MMA star Conor McGregor. With this win, he took his running record to a perfect 50-0 with 27 wins by stoppage. Since them, he participated in several exhibition boxing matches, with known names such as Logan Paul, Mikuru Asakura and John Gotti III.

Last year in September, Mayweather and Tyson's exhibition clash was announced and was scheduled for spring 2026.

Mayweather has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks after he sued Showtime. In the multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed earlier this month, Mayweather claimed that he owed "at least" $340 million from his reported $1.2 billion in career fight purses.

Co-founders of CSI Sports/Fight Sports, Craig Miele, in a statement said, "Signing Floyd Mayweather to un-retire after he captures another world-wide audience with his Mike Tyson match-up, highlights our commitment to providing our global audience with the most high-profile fighters in the sport," ESPN reported.

The statement added, "Floyd will once again continue to dominate boxing with the biggest audience and highest gross events of all time, and we are proud and privileged to be able to do with our global team at CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS. We look forward to even more announcements that will excite fans and continue to build the sport in 2026!"