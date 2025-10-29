Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Manny Pacquiao again? Oscar De La Hoya picks his clear favourite

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao hinted that a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr could take place next year. He said during a press conference that several negotiations were underway regarding his next fight, including the possibility of facing Mayweather again. Reports suggest that the fight will be broadcast on Netflix.

"Right now we have a lot of negotiations about my next fight; there's a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather," ESPN quoted Pacquiao as saying.

"There's a lot of ongoing negotiations right now, so it's hard to plan what fight I'm going to post. I'm waiting for the final negotiation," he said.

"I'd love to have another fight, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. So, I hope that in the negotiations, we can understand each other and we can negotiate well," Pacquiao added.

According to Pacquiao, he always pursues tough opponents to challenge himself. The Filipino icon retired in 2021 with a 62-8-2 record.

Pacquiao is a world champion across eight weight divisions. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June.

A month later, he came out of retirement at 46 but narrowly missed reclaiming a title. His WBC welterweight bout with Mario Barrios ended in a draw.

Besides his boxing career, Pacquiao served as a senator from 2016 to 2022 and later ran unsuccessfully for president.

He lost his 2015 “Fight of the Century” against Mayweather. But, he later revealed he had been battling a shoulder injury during the much-anticipated bout.

CSI Sports had reportedly announced an exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson next year. However, details are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao appears to be focusing on his son Jimuel, who is expected to make his professional boxing debut against American fighter Brendan Lally on November 29 in California. Pacquiao expressed both excitement and concern for his son’s safety.

"I'm excited, but I'm worried about my son. He started late, but that is his passion. So, I will support him. I'm praying for him for a safe fight," Pacquiao said.

Oscar De La Hoya picks his favourite Meanwhile, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has shared strong views on a possible rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. According to him, it will be an uneven contest as Pacquiao, at 45, is no way near his prime.

He said Mayweather’s sharp defence and precision would make him nearly unbeatable.

"Floyd is too smart in the ring, he knows how to neutralise any attack," Marca quoted De La Hoya as saying.

“There would be no surprise. Floyd would dominate from start to finish,” he added.