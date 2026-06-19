Floyd Mayweather lawsuit: CSI Sports seeks injunction to halt Zambidis fight over Tyson and Pacquiao deals

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is once again facing legal trouble outside the ring. A production company has sued him in federal court, claiming he broke contracts tied to a Mike Tyson exhibition and a Manny Pacquiao professional fight. The company is also asking a judge to stop Mayweather’s June 27 bout against Mike Zambidis in Greece.

What led to the lawsuit filing in the New York court? CSI Sports Events filed the complaint on Thursday in the Southern District of New York. The suit accuses Floyd Mayweather of breaching agreements covering the Mike Tyson exhibition, originally set for spring 2026, and a later Manny Pacquiao bout. CSI says it had exclusive rights to produce these fights and that Mayweather violated those rights by agreeing to face Zambidis.

The complaint also names Frist Apex Ventures as a co-defendant. CSI claims this company acted as Mayweather’s representative and had authority to sign deals on his behalf. Mayweather has a separate ongoing lawsuit against Frist Apex in another case.

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Why did Floyd Mayweather allegedly breach the exclusive agreement? According to the suit, problems began when Floyd Mayweather refused to tweet about his boxing return in November 2025. The complaint states he did so because “he was in the process of selling those very same rights to a third party.”

Mayweather later signed a deal with EverWonder for a Pacquiao fight on Netflix worth $24.75 million. CSI and EverWonder tried to work out an arrangement, but the company says it then discovered the Zambidis agreement. CSI claims this third fight “would violate” its exclusive rights with Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather changed business managers from Jona Rechnitz to Walter Jordon. Jordon reportedly told CSI the Tyson fight would happen first. Mayweather completed medical testing for Tyson and accepted an extra $150,000 in cash from CSI, signing a receipt. The very next day, he announced the Zambidis fight without CSI’s approval.

How did Mike Tyson's injury impact the timeline? Mike Tyson’s hand injury forced the postponement of the original May 30 exhibition. The contract gave the parties six months to reschedule before an interim fight could occur. Because of the delay, the Zambidis bout would now mark Mayweather’s return to the ring. CSI argues this directly violates their agreement.

Mayweather attempted to terminate the CSI contract on June 9, but the company says he had already breached it through his other actions.

What money does CSI Sports want from Floyd Mayweather? CSI is seeking $6.65 million in restitution from Floyd Mayweather and Frist Apex Ventures. The suit also asks the court for a permanent injunction to block the Zambidis fight. Attorney Judd Burstein told ESPN he plans to file an emergency injunction application. “We were prepared to go forward,” Burstein said. “Tyson would go first, and CSI would allow, Pacquiao was going to go forward in the fall in the Sphere televised by Netflix with CSI getting full billing rights.”

What other legal issues does Floyd Mayweather face? This case adds to Floyd Mayweather’s growing list of legal problems. He faces two felony charges in Las Vegas for allegedly writing a bad check for a $200,000 watch. Civil lawsuits in multiple states accuse him of nonpayment for goods and services. The IRS has a $7.2 million lien against him for unpaid taxes.