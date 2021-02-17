Focus on coaches, not stadiums to win at sports

Many world-class facilities have been built recently, for example in Delhi in the run-up to the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The government has established training centres under the Sports Authority of India for top athletes. But all this infrastructure only goes so far. As cricketer V.V.S. Laxman said in a 2017 interview, Sachin Tendulkar’s talent was developed by his coach, not by the ground he practised on.