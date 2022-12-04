Football legend Pele shifted to end-of-life care in hospital - here's why

Brazil football legend Pele was shifted to end-of-life care at a hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday as his chemotherapy treatment for cancer no longer appeared to be benefiting him, according to the news agency ANI.
Pele who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in September 2021, had a respiratory infection which led to hospitalization on Tuesday where his cancer therapy was reviewed. After this, it was determined to shift Pele to palliative or end-of-life care.
At present, football player Pele is 82-year-old and his condition is said to be stable.
The top scorer for the Brazil national football team has scored 77 goals in 92 international games. He was the only player to do so, winning the FIFA World Cup three times in 1958, 1962, and 1970. When Pele was just 17 years old, he won his first football World Cup, as per the Olympics website, ANI reported.
He created history at the age of 17 years by scoring the first goal in the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden. The record is still intact.
Pele, a legendary football player who was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, is one of the best ever. In 2000, FIFA honored him with the Player of the Century award, as per ANI reports.
Throughout his career, Pele scored almost 1,200 goals. More than 1,000 of them came for Santos, the Brazilian football team Pele played for from 1956 until 1974.
In a tweet post, France striker Kylian Mbappe on Saturday prayed for the good health of the football player. "Pray for the King," Mbappe tweeted.
England football captain Harry Kane sent his best wishes to the Brazilian legend and his family.
"He is an inspiration in our game and an incredible footballer and an incredible person. We wish him well," Kane said.
