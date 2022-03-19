New Delhi: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today said its eSports tournament eISL final will be broadcast for the first time on television on 20 March on Star Sports 3.

Hero ISL is India’s first sports league to have its final and eSports final telecast on the same day. The winner will represent India in the EA Sports FIFA22 Global Series (FGS) playoffs later this year.

In its debut season, the company said, the eISL has managed to further engage with its ISL's millennial fan base, attracting in excess of 10 million views across streams on ISL's official platforms, ISL Clubs, and partner social media channels, apart from reaching millions on JioTV and Jio Games platforms.

With the participation of all 11 ISL clubs, the eISL League stage ended on 13 March with SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa making it into the playoffs.

The four clubs are tied in an intense battle, competing to become the first-ever eISL Champions. Thereafter, the two eSports athletes of the winning club face each other in an official league qualifying event to determine India's representative on the global stage.

