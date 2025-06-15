For ailing Astros, its next man up against Twins

The Houston Astros continue to win despite being decimated by injuries.

The latest example: a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday that clinched a win of a three-game home series and improved the Astros' record to 14-5 since May 24. Houston has won or split 11 straight home series.

The Astros defeated the Twins on Saturday with third baseman Isaac Paredes (left hamstring) sidelined and left fielder Jacob Melton (right ankle) going on the injured list. The Astros selected outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Luis Guillorme from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, and both pinch-hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Hummel, who went 0-for-1, and Guillorme (walk) offer positional versatility and the depth the ailing Astros sorely need.

"We added pieces right now that I think will help us," manager Joe Espada said.

Left-hander Brandon Walter (0-0, 1.64 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Astros on Sunday. He recorded his first career quality start on June 8 against the Cleveland Guardians after allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts over six innings, but he did not factor into the decision of a 4-2 loss.

Walter threw five scoreless innings at the Tampa Bay Rays on May 20, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts. He also took a no-decision in the 3-2 loss.

In his lone career appearance against the Twins, Walter allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 6 2/3 relief innings in a 6-0 loss while with the Boston Red Sox on June 22, 2023.

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.74 ERA) has the starting assignment for the Twins in the series finale. He was the pitcher of record in a 16-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday after allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Woods Richardson is winless over his last four starts, going 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA in 18 innings.

Woods Richardson has not recorded a decision in two career starts against the Astros while posting a 4.35 ERA. In his start against them on July 7, 2024, he did not factor into the decision of a 3-2 win after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Twins third baseman Brooks Lee extended his career-best hitting streak to 14 games with a game-tying, two-run homer in the fifth inning on Saturday. His 14-game effort is the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues.

Lee, whose big-league debut came on July 3, 2024, has six home runs, doubling the three he hit as a rookie last season. His 24 RBIs are just three shy of his total from last season.

"Overall, I think he has a better idea of how to put together a complete at-bat this year, more so than last year," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Lee. "Just more (of) what am I looking for and how am I going to do it, less just going up there and thinking you can cover the whole plate. I think you can see the results.

"And situationally, when he's needed to do certain things, you can see him working towards accomplishing those things. You can see him working through the at-bat. You can actually see it."

The Twins need Lee's hot bat in the infield since third baseman Royce Lewis is going on the injured list due to a hamstring strain he suffered in the first game of the series.