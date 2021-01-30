For Golf, Covid Is Even Better Than Tiger

For Golf, Covid Is Even Better Than Tiger4 min read . 02:22 PM IST
The socially distant sport got a shot in the arm from the pandemic, and demographic trends could take it to new heights
Golf was just working its way out of the rough when the pandemic hit. After an initial shock last spring, the sport is poised for its best year since Tiger Woods was at the height of his popularity two decades ago. There is still plenty of green for investors to aim for.
