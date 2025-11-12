For the second race in a row, Lando Norris extends his lead atop the F1s championship standings.

All Times Eastern

Season Wrap: Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage of a late caution that allowed him to overtake Denny Hamlin in overtime. Larson's victory marks the 15th Cup title for Hendrick Motorsports and coincides with the 30th anniversary of Jeff Gordon delivering Hendrick its first championship.

Season Wrap: In only his second year of racing, Jesse Love claimed his first Xfinity Series championship after passing Connor Zilisch in the final laps at Phoenix Raceway.

Season Wrap: Corey Heim set a season record for wins, with his 12th victory coming in the series finale at Phoenix. Heim had a dominant season in which he extended the record for laps led to more than 1,500.

Last race: Lando Norris wins the Brazilian Grand Prix, his second race won in a row, to extend his lead in the F1 drivers’ championship.

Next race: Nov. 22, Las Vegas.

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals

Site: Pomona, California.

Track: In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 4 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m.; Sunday, race, 5 p.m. (FS1).

Next race: Season concludes.

Season has concluded.

