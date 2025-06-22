Former England fast bowler David Lawrence dead at 61

David 'Syd' Lawrence, the first British-born black cricketer to play for England, has died at the age of 61, it was announced Sunday.

Nearly a year ago it was revealed that Gloucestershire fast bowler Lawrence, who took 18 wickets in five Tests between 1988 and 1992, had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, an incurable illness, which progressively damages parts of the nervous system.

A statement from Lawrence's family given to Britain's PA news agency said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with motor neurone disease."

Lawrence bagged a five-wicket haul against the West Indies in 1991 to help England seal a series-levelling win at the Oval, with Desmond Haynes and Vivian Richards among the batsmen he dismissed.

But his career all but ended the following year with a sickening injury when he shattered his kneecap running into bowl during a Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

That was the end of his time with England, although he made a brief comeback for Bristol-based Gloucestershire, playing four four-first class games in 1997 before retiring for good after taking 625 wickets for the county.

He later became president of Gloucestershire, with his old county saying in a social media post Sunday that they were "devastated" to learn of Lawrence's death.

Following his MND diagnosis, there were emotional scenes when Gloucestershire won the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston last year, with captain James Bracey presenting the trophy to Lawrence.

His MND diagnosis also hastened Lawrence's autobiography amid fears he would lose the ability to speak.

Titled 'In Syd's Voice', and written with the help of cricket journalist Dean Wilson, the book was published this month.

England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson hailed Lawrence as a "true trailblazer" who became a "powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport".

There was a minute's applause in honour of Lawrence before the start of the third day's play in the first Test between England and India at Headingley on Sunday, with players and officials also wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

