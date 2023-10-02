Former India cricketer VVS Laxman hopes cricket will become part of the Olympics, calling T20 an ideal format. India won bronze medals in women's and men's speed skating 3000m relay team, and in women's doubles semifinal in the Asian Games. India's total medal tally is now 56.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman on 2 October hoped that cricket become a part of the Olympics which will give opportunity to all the cricketers to represent the country and win medals in the Olympics. He also called T20 to be an ideal format for Olympics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “...I think, the T-20 format is an ideal format and to be part of the Olympics, I hope that, in the near future, cricket will become part of the Olympics, and, all the cricketers will get an opportunity to represent the country and win medals for the country in the Olympics…"

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates Meanwhile, on 2 October, India had back-to-back bronze medals in Women's as well as men's speed skating 3000 m relay team. The women's team had Heeral Sadhu, Kartika Jagadeeswaran and Aarathy Kasturi Raj while the men's team consisted Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram. In both the games, the gold medal went to Chinese Taipei while silver was secured by South Korea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another bronze was secured by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Auhika Mukherjee's women's doubles semifinal. In giant-slaying run ended with a bronze medal at the Asian Games after the Indian duo lost the closely-fought women's doubles semifinal 3-4 to Korea on Monday. Sutirtha and Ayhika brought the match on even-keel after trailing 2-3 but the Koreans Sugyong Pak and Suyog Cha outgunned the Indians in the decider, winning 7-11 11-8 7-11 11-8 11-9 5-11 11-2 in 60 minutes.

India's medal tally has now gone up to 56 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze. The roller skating events started on September 30 and will end on October 7.

