Former World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen won’t be challenging Gukesh D in future, says ‘Its not going to be me’

A day after Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world champion at 18 by defeating the reigning champion from China, Ding Liren, at the World Chess Championship 2024, former World Champion Magnus Carlsen confirmed that he won’t be challenging Gukesh D in the future, reported Indian Express.

Magnus Carlsen relinquished his title in 2022, but cited lack of motivation for his decision.

“It’s not going to be me,” IE quoted Carlsen as saying on Take Take Take YouTube channel.

“I mean, let’s talk about Gukesh and the match and so on. I’m not part of this circus anymore,” he added.

Magnus also lauded Gukesh for his impressive performance and said he deserved to be the World Chess champion.

“Of course, this was something that was a bit unexpected,” he said.

“A lot of us thought that Gukesh was the favourite to win the match, but this was a game that never really took off. Gukesh was clearly fighting for the win. I think he was doing an excellent job to keep the game alive. But it all happened very, very suddenly. And that, I think, is what he explained later as well, that he was a little bit on autopilot, expecting it to go to tie brakes, and all of a sudden you get this chance, and it’s all over,” said Magnus on Game 14.

Not only this, Magnus even credited Ding Liren for showing resistance.

“You can say all you will about Ding and the way that he played, but he actually did raise his level during this match,” he said.

Gukesh's journey in 2024: Earlier in April 2024, India's Gukesh stunned the world by winning the eight-man Candidates tournament in Toronto. He also became the youngest ever challenger for the world championship and finished top of a stacked field which included Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana.