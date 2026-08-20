Max Verstappen on Thursday signed a new contract with Red Bull Racing that will keep him with the team until 2030.

The development comes just ahead of Max Verstappen's home race, the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

"Four more years of full send. We are delighted to announce that Max has signed a contract extension with the team until the end of 2030," Red Bull said on X, formerly Twitter.

Verstappen is one of the most successful Formula One drivers of all time, dominating the sport with four consecutive world championships from 2021.

However, so far this season, the 28-year-old has often struggled and finds himself in sixth place in the drivers' standings with 109 points. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli is currently on top of the drivers' standings with 219 points.

Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull "This commitment is about more than continuing an already extraordinary alliance," the team said in its statement. "It is a powerful statement of mutual trust and ambition -- and a shared decision to shape the future together."

The uncompetitive nature of the Red Bull car this year has led many to speculate that the mercurial Dutchman could switch to another team or even leave Formula One entirely.

But Verstappen said he was keen to get the team back to winning ways. "We have the best people and I'm excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again," he was quoted as saying.

The news adds even more spice to the last-ever edition of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Verstappen was unbeatable on his home track, winning the first three editions since it was reintroduced to the circuit in 2021.

But he has since been chasing McLaren in his own backyard, with Papaya drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claiming the last two races. Verstappen is expected to don a special helmet for the occasion, inspired by the famous blue Delft pottery.

The promoters decided not to continue racing at Zandvoort, partly due to uncertainty over Verstappen's future, given his importance for the popularity of the event. "I have always said it: The team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home," said Verstappen.

"I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely," added Verstappen, using his trademark phrase.