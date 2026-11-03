Formula 1: Why new champion Kimi Antonelli rejects No. 1 to keep No. 12 on his car for 2027

Newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli has opted not to get the number 1 printed on the car for the 2027 season. Antonelli finished third at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, behind Max Verstappen, who finished first and Lewis Hamilton, who came in at second place.

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The third-place finish was enough for Antonelli to clinch a historic Formula 1 title with 380 points.

At 20 years and 68 days, Antonelli became the youngest-ever F1 world champion, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's record. He also became F1's first Italian champion since 1953, when Alberto Ascari won the title.

"I'm speechless. I'm trying to process what has just happened," said Antonelli after the historic triumph. "It's been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible.

And looking forward to some more battles in the future. This weekend I did feel a bit more tense, but I'm just so happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season," the youngster said during a post-race interview in Mexico.

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Why Antonelli has decided against No. 1 on his car In Formula 1, it is a tradition for the world champion of one season to use the number one on their car the next season. However, it is more of a choice rather than an obligation. McLaren's Lando Norris, who won the 2025 Formula 1 world championship, used the number one on his car this season.

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Antonelli revealed the reason why he has decided to stick with number 12 on his car for the 2027 season. "I'll stay with number 12 because, obviously, it's a very special number for me, but also it's a way for me to stay grounded, to stay humble," he said.

"I feel like by keeping number 12 it allows me to have a new point where to start and build on everything again and try to improve. And also, to be honest, I'm very superstitious, and number one has never been a good number for me. Whenever I put it (on), it went extremely badly. So one more reason to stay with number 12," the Bologna-born racer added.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.