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Formula 1: Why new champion Kimi Antonelli rejects No. 1 to keep No. 12 on his car for 2027

Kimi Antonelli created history by becoming the youngest-ever Formula 1 champion at 20 years old. He also ended a 73-year wait for an Italian F1 champion. 

PN Vishnu
Published3 Nov 2026, 05:44 PM IST
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Kimi Antonelli was crowned the Formula 1 world champion after finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.
Kimi Antonelli was crowned the Formula 1 world champion after finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. (AFP)
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Newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli has opted not to get the number 1 printed on the car for the 2027 season. Antonelli finished third at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, behind Max Verstappen, who finished first and Lewis Hamilton, who came in at second place.

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The third-place finish was enough for Antonelli to clinch a historic Formula 1 title with 380 points.

At 20 years and 68 days, Antonelli became the youngest-ever F1 world champion, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's record. He also became F1's first Italian champion since 1953, when Alberto Ascari won the title.

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"I'm speechless. I'm trying to process what has just happened," said Antonelli after the historic triumph. "It's been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible.

Also Read | Kimi Antonelli becomes F1's youngest champion: 5 unknown facts about the Italian

And looking forward to some more battles in the future. This weekend I did feel a bit more tense, but I'm just so happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season," the youngster said during a post-race interview in Mexico.

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Why Antonelli has decided against No. 1 on his car

In Formula 1, it is a tradition for the world champion of one season to use the number one on their car the next season. However, it is more of a choice rather than an obligation. McLaren's Lando Norris, who won the 2025 Formula 1 world championship, used the number one on his car this season.

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Antonelli revealed the reason why he has decided to stick with number 12 on his car for the 2027 season. "I'll stay with number 12 because, obviously, it's a very special number for me, but also it's a way for me to stay grounded, to stay humble," he said.

"I feel like by keeping number 12 it allows me to have a new point where to start and build on everything again and try to improve. And also, to be honest, I'm very superstitious, and number one has never been a good number for me. Whenever I put it (on), it went extremely badly. So one more reason to stay with number 12," the Bologna-born racer added.

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About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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