Formula One Grand Prix: Tickets will be sold to vaccinated, recovered fans

Two F1 races were held without fans in Sakhir late last year, with only a handful of healthcare workers invited in recognition of their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST AP

The Bahrain International Circuit said tickets will sold at a single discounted price of 100 Bahraini Dinars ($265) for the March 26-28 event

SAKHIR : Tickets will be sold to fans for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix providing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they recovered from it, organizers said Thursday.

Tickets will be sold to fans for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix providing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they recovered from it, organizers said Thursday.

The Bahrain International Circuit said tickets will sold at a single discounted price of 100 Bahraini Dinars (USD 265) for the March 26-28 event.

The Bahrain International Circuit said tickets will sold at a single discounted price of 100 Bahraini Dinars (USD 265) for the March 26-28 event.

Fans attending must show that two weeks have elapsed since they had a second vaccine jab or since the date they tested positive for the virus.

"Comprehensive measures will be put in place at the circuit to ensure spectators can enjoy the excitement of F1 in a safe environment," organizers said in a statement.

Organizers added that “food, beverage and fan experiences have been carefully selected to allow for social distancing and enhanced sanitation measures" and that mask wearing is mandatory at all times.

There will be no corporate lounges or indoor activities during the race weekend.

Two F1 races were held without fans in Sakhir late last year, with only a handful of healthcare workers invited in recognition of their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

