TOPSHOT - Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city of Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Formula One in talks with Amazon to stream races - report

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 11:06 AM IST Staff Writer

Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races

Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races, Reuters reported quoting Financial Times on Wednesday.

"They're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business," Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, told the Financial Times.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

More details awaited

