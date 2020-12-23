Home >Sports >Sports News >Formula One in talks with Amazon to stream races - report
Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races
Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races, Reuters reported quoting Financial Times on Wednesday.
"They're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business," Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, told the Financial Times.
Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
More details awaited
