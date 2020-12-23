Formula One in talks with Amazon to stream races - report

Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races, Reuters reported quoting Financial Times on Wednesday.

"They're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business," Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, told the Financial Times.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

More details awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via