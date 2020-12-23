Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Sports News >Formula One in talks with Amazon to stream races - report
TOPSHOT - Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city of Abu Dhabi.

Formula One in talks with Amazon to stream races - report

1 min read . 11:06 AM IST Staff Writer

Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races

Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races, Reuters reported quoting Financial Times on Wednesday.

Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races, Reuters reported quoting Financial Times on Wednesday.

"They're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business," Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, told the Financial Times.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"They're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business," Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, told the Financial Times.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

More details awaited

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.