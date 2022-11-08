Formula One plans a US victory lap with a race down the Las Vegas strip

The transformation has been so dramatic that F1 will go from one race in the U.S. last year to three in 2023. Factor in the Grands Prix in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil and suddenly a full quarter of the unprecedented 24-race calendar will fall in U.S.-friendly time zones. For now, that number is where organizers expect to top out. The season already stretches from March to November and hits five continents. F1 is now working on a future where some tracks rotate in alternate years to accommodate new locations.