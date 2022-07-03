Formula One’s sharpest car designer is also its master of loopholes
- Faced with the most sweeping rule changes in a generation, Red Bull’s Adrian Newey is proving he can still dominate—and designing $6 million supercars on the side.
Adrian Newey estimates that he has spent a quarter of his life in wind tunnels, testing car designs. It’s possible that he’s spent another quarter nosing around the F1 rulebook.
What he spent all that time looking for was loopholes, little crannies in the regulations that he could exploit to find aerodynamic gains and, eventually, drive a car through at 200 miles per hour. Over the course of 40 years in the sport, that uncanny ability made Newey the leading aerodynamicist in the world’s fastest motor racing series, and turned him into an architect of the Red Bull team’s success.
So when the sport launched into its biggest regulation overhaul in a generation ahead of this season, it was up to Newey to give world champion Max Verstappen the car he needed to defend his title. When Newey saw the new rules, he said, he felt “dismayed."
But halfway through the 2022 season, Newey’s solutions for the current vintage of Red Bulls suggest he got over the dismay fairly quickly. With a radical new silhouette, the car he developed turned out to be another championship contender: Red Bull drivers sit first and second in the standings, while their rivals scramble for solutions.
It isn’t exactly surprising that Newey would be the one to crack the new formula first. At 63, the genial engineer from England’s Midlands is widely considered one of the sharpest minds the sport has ever seen. Google his name and one of the first suggested searches is the question, “Is Adrian Newey a genius?"
Newey has designed championship-winning cars in three different decades, spanning the entire modern era of F1—plus an Indy 500 winner for good measure. When he first started out, in the 1970s, the sport was so chaotic that designers were just coming to grips with the concept of downforce and cooking up crazy new car shapes in the shower. Today, no innovation hits the road without teams of Ph.D.’s poring over its performance and an eternity of wind-tunnel testing.
Yet every concept Newey dreams up still begins at his drafting table at Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes, where he insists on sketching out every design in freehand pencil first.
“Everyone looks at Adrian as an aerodynamicist by trade, and he is, but he’s also done every other aspect of Formula One," says Rob Gray, who oversees Red Bull Advanced Technologies. “He gets involved in everything."
Even after 40 years and 10 constructors’ championships with three teams in F1, Newey is still fidgety. That’s why Red Bull handed him one of the most lavish side projects in sports: On Tuesday, the team announced that he was designing a £5 million ($6.1 million) supercar known as the RB17 built for real-world consumers to whip around closed tracks at breakneck speed. (The company says the car won’t be road-legal, but could pave the way for a road car in the future.)
While his day job is a triumph of pushing the rules to their limit, Newey says that this was the one place he could deploy all the tricks and tech that he would love to use on the circuit, except for the minor inconvenience that they would be illegal in F1.
“When you’re designing an F1 car, you’re constrained on a lot of the basic architecture," Newey said. “There are things you can pull or push, but the broad architecture is fixed by the regulations."
The only major constraints on the RB17, as the new project is known, would be Newey’s imagination, the laws of physics, and the requirement that this car have a roof. What he came up with was a two-seater V8 generating more than 1,100-horsepower. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he expects it to be able to set lap records on F1 tracks.
For Red Bull, the idea was to produce a car that could deliver F1 performance for people who weren’t F1 drivers—with all the thrills, adrenaline, and occasional terror it entails. For Newey, though, it was really a way to let loose. The only non-F1 vehicles he had worked on for Red Bull before this were a collaboration on the Aston Martin Valkyrie (a road-legal supercar due to enter production next year) and the Red Bull X2010, a car no one can drive, because it only exists inside the PlayStation videogame universe.
“He’s like a school kid again," Horner said. “It’s Adrian Newey unleashed."
Little is known at the moment about how the RB17 will look since it isn’t scheduled for delivery until 2025 in a limited run of 50. But everything about it is inspired by Red Bull’s 18 years in Formula One, from elements pioneered in the sport’s experiments with hybrid power to diffuser technology, which helps the car generate its massive downforce and stay on track at high speeds. Around Red Bull’s offices, the car is known as “Adrian’s Greatest Hits."
The project also served another purpose related to F1. As the sport introduced rigorous budget caps, teams could no longer count on employing bottomless pools of engineers to shave off tenths of a second in a Grand Prix. Working on an F1-adjacent car that is distinctly not in F1 competition was at least one way to keep all of that research and development talent in the building.
But mostly, it was a way for Newey to flex on one car when faced with some of the strictest F1 design rules he’d ever seen on another. Only after the initial shock of the 2022 regulations did he come to see where the opportunities might lie.
“Although some areas are very heavily legislated…with the sidepods and the floor, there’s quite a bit of freedom," he said.
These are the kinds of technicalities that excite Newey. What don’t the rules say? Where have regulators failed to anticipate what he might gin up? The Red Bull sidepods, which run either side of the cockpit, for instance, with a more aggressive shape than the team’s rivals, have proven to be one of the major differences this season. Newey was so confident they would work that he held them back until the final day of public preseason testing in Bahrain in March. And when the F1 world caught a glimpse of Newey’s design, which looked nothing like Mercedes or Ferrari, it promptly freaked out.
What happened on the track over the following months proved the other teams were right to worry. While Red Bull dominates, the 2022 Mercedes is so uncompetitive that team boss Toto Wolff called it “a s—box" and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton sits sixth in the standings. Ferrari, meanwhile, is struggling with reliability issues despite a hot start to the season.
The way Newey sees it, the process is all a game of trade-offs: Weight vs. aerodynamics, grip vs. pure power. And whether it’s Red Bull’s F1 car or the RB17, all of it needs to add up to something blisteringly quick, nimble to handle, and visually coherent.
“So often you can see when the front end designer hasn’t been talking to the back end designer," Newey says.
Newey avoids this problem, like so many others, with an elegant solution. On one of his cars, the front-end designer also happens to be the back-end designer. And when they talk to each other, it’s just Newey, at his drafting table, muttering to himself.
