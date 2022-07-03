Formula One’s sharpest car designer is also its master of loopholes

These are the kinds of technicalities that excite Newey. What don’t the rules say? Where have regulators failed to anticipate what he might gin up? The Red Bull sidepods, which run either side of the cockpit, for instance, with a more aggressive shape than the team’s rivals, have proven to be one of the major differences this season. Newey was so confident they would work that he held them back until the final day of public preseason testing in Bahrain in March. And when the F1 world caught a glimpse of Newey’s design, which looked nothing like Mercedes or Ferrari, it promptly freaked out.

