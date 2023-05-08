Four IPL teams sign ‘playR’ as merchandising partner for IPL 20231 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:34 PM IST
The company claims it has sold about 35,000 jerseys and 15,000 fan merchandise in the last month since the IPL season began
Sports goods manufacturing company iCOREts Private Limited which runs the brand playR, has been signed by four Indian Premier League teams as their merchandise partner for the season. The teams include Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.
