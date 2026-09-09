Who is Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield? Meet NCAA champion backing his US Open 2026 run

Eleventh seed Frances Tiafoe has turned the 2026 US Open into another New York homecoming. He opened with a five-set grind past Martin Damm Jr, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, then beat qualifier Rei Sakamoto 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 and No. 22 Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. The statement win came in the fourth round, when he took out former US Open champion and No. 7 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (6) at Louis Armstrong Stadium and stretched his career record there to 10-0.

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On Tuesday, he went further. Two sets and a break down against fellow American Alex Michelsen, Tiafoe fought back 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in four hours and 38 minutes to reach a third US Open semifinal. He next faces No. 8 Ben Shelton. The tennis has drawn the headlines. So has the woman in his box.

Also Read | Who is Alex Michelsen? Unseeded American faces Frances Tiafoe in US Open 2026 QF

Who is Ayan Broomfield? Frances Tiafoe’s longtime partner is Ayan Broomfield, a Toronto-born content creator, fashion influencer and former collegiate tennis player. She won the 2019 NCAA Division I women’s doubles title at UCLA after starting college at Clemson, and she peaked at No. 680 on the WTA singles list.

The couple began dating around 2015 and went public in 2018. They marked 11 years together during this fortnight in New York.

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Broomfield is a regular in Tiafoe’s player box. She also worked as a tennis body double for Saniyya Sidney, who played Venus Williams in the 2021 film King Richard. Off court, she has used her platform to push for more diversity in tennis.

Ayan Broomfield's viral post During this US Open, Ayan Broomfield posted a joking hotel-room video of herself in bed as Tiafoe left for a match. The caption read: “Saying goodbye to my man knowing he has to play at the US Open for five hours meanwhile I have a 45 second cutesy grwm to edit.” Tiafoe replied in the comments: “You stupid as hell...” The clip exploded. The relationship behind it is not a punchline to him.

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Frances Tiafoe’s parents, twin brother, and Sierra Leone roots Frances Tiafoe was born in Maryland to Constant “Frances Sr.” Tiafoe and Alphina Kamara, who fled Sierra Leone’s civil war in the 1990s. His father later became head of maintenance at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park. His mother worked as a nurse. He has a twin brother, Franklin. Tiafoe is an American citizen with Sierra Leonean heritage. Friday’s all-American semifinal against Shelton will test that claim. Broomfield will be in the box again.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.