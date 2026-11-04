Frances Tiafoe upset by home favourite Quentin Halys in three-set Paris Masters thriller

Home favourite Quentin Halys produced one of the biggest upsets of the Rolex Paris Masters on Wednesday, beating seventh seed Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 in a dramatic three-set battle at La Défense Arena. The world No. 46 Frenchman saved four match points in the deciding tiebreak to reach the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

How the thriller unfolded Quentin Halys seized early control, taking the first set 6-3 behind a strong serve and home-crowd energy. Frances Tiafoe, seeded No. 8, responded forcefully in the second set and raced through it 6-1 to level the contest. The third set stayed tight on the fast indoor hard courts. In the tiebreak, the American held multiple chances to close out the match, but Halys refused to fold. He erased four match points and edged the breaker to complete a memorable comeback win in front of the Paris crowd.

The victory marked Halys’ second consecutive win at the event after he beat Arthur Fery 7-6(6), 7-5 in the first round, his first-ever main-draw success in Paris. Tiafoe, a US Open semifinalist earlier in 2026, arrived with a first-round bye but recent form that included a first-round loss to Lorenzo Musetti in Vienna.

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What Halys Said Before Facing Tiafoe After the Fery win, Quentin Halys spoke with growing belief. “More and more, I feel like I belong. There have been almost only very, very tight matches, even more so on a very fast surface like this,” he said. He downplayed the gap to the higher-ranked American: “I’m not sure that there’s necessarily a huge gap between Fery and Tiafoe. They have slightly different games. It’s up to me tomorrow to be very good in the important moments, as I was today.”

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Halys also welcomed the quicker conditions compared with last year. “Compared to last year, it’s night and day. It’s really a fast surface and one on which, for me at least, I take pleasure in playing.” He had earlier noted he was not at his absolute best against Fery yet still found a way through, adding that he expected more the next day.

What the result means for the ATP finals race The defeat hurts Frances Tiafoe’s hopes of reaching the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. With limited opportunities left in the season, every ranking point counted. Arthur Fils is now officially qualified as the first Frenchman since Gaël Monfils in 2016, while the remaining spots stay tightly contested among several players. Quentin Halys, meanwhile, advances to the round of 16 with momentum and the backing of the home supporters on a surface that suits his big-serving game.