Frances Tiafoe upset by home favourite Quentin Halys in three-set Paris Masters thriller

Home favourite Quentin Halys produced one of the biggest upsets of the Rolex Paris Masters on Wednesday, beating seventh seed Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 in a dramatic three-set battle at La Défense Arena. The world No. 46 Frenchman saved four match points in the deciding tiebreak to reach the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

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How the thriller unfolded Quentin Halys seized early control, taking the first set 6-3 behind a strong serve and home-crowd energy. Frances Tiafoe, seeded No. 8, responded forcefully in the second set and raced through it 6-1 to level the contest. The third set stayed tight on the fast indoor hard courts. In the tiebreak, the American held multiple chances to close out the match, but Halys refused to fold. He erased four match points and edged the breaker to complete a memorable comeback win in front of the Paris crowd.

The victory marked Halys’ second consecutive win at the event after he beat Arthur Fery 7-6(6), 7-5 in the first round, his first-ever main-draw success in Paris. Tiafoe, a US Open semifinalist earlier in 2026, arrived with a first-round bye but recent form that included a first-round loss to Lorenzo Musetti in Vienna.

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What Halys Said Before Facing Tiafoe After the Fery win, Quentin Halys spoke with growing belief. “More and more, I feel like I belong. There have been almost only very, very tight matches, even more so on a very fast surface like this,” he said. He downplayed the gap to the higher-ranked American: “I’m not sure that there’s necessarily a huge gap between Fery and Tiafoe. They have slightly different games. It’s up to me tomorrow to be very good in the important moments, as I was today.”

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Halys also welcomed the quicker conditions compared with last year. “Compared to last year, it’s night and day. It’s really a fast surface and one on which, for me at least, I take pleasure in playing.” He had earlier noted he was not at his absolute best against Fery yet still found a way through, adding that he expected more the next day.

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What the result means for the ATP finals race The defeat hurts Frances Tiafoe’s hopes of reaching the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. With limited opportunities left in the season, every ranking point counted. Arthur Fils is now officially qualified as the first Frenchman since Gaël Monfils in 2016, while the remaining spots stay tightly contested among several players. Quentin Halys, meanwhile, advances to the round of 16 with momentum and the backing of the home supporters on a surface that suits his big-serving game.

The match highlighted the fine margins at Masters 1000 level, where a lower-ranked home player with a strong serve can trouble even a top-10 opponent when the crowd is behind him. Halys now carries confidence into the next round after proving he belongs on this stage.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.