Francisco Cerundolo completes two-set comeback to upset Taylor Fritz at US Open 2026

Francisco Cerundolo stayed in the fight without playing his best tennis. He held a strong base, refused to leak cheap games, and waited for Taylor Fritz’s level to dip.

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Sep 2026, 01:41 AM IST
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz of the United States during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz of the United States during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Francisco Cerundolo turned a lost-looking Saturday on Arthur Ashe Stadium into the biggest hard-court result of his career, coming from two sets down to beat ninth seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the last 16 of the US Open for the first time.

The 24th-seeded Argentine needed 3 hours and 39 minutes to finish the job. It was only the second time in his career he has recovered from two sets to love. For Fritz, a 2024 finalist in New York, it was his earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since a first-round loss to Brandon Holt in 2022.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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HomeSportsSports NewsFrancisco Cerundolo completes two-set comeback to upset Taylor Fritz at US Open 2026
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