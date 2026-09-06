Francisco Cerundolo completes two-set comeback to upset Taylor Fritz at US Open 2026

Francisco Cerundolo turned a lost-looking Saturday on Arthur Ashe Stadium into the biggest hard-court result of his career, coming from two sets down to beat ninth seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the last 16 of the US Open for the first time.
The 24th-seeded Argentine needed 3 hours and 39 minutes to finish the job. It was only the second time in his career he has recovered from two sets to love. For Fritz, a 2024 finalist in New York, it was his earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since a first-round loss to Brandon Holt in 2022.