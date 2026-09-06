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Francisco Cerundolo completes two-set comeback to upset Taylor Fritz at US Open 2026

Francisco Cerundolo stayed in the fight without playing his best tennis. He held a strong base, refused to leak cheap games, and waited for Taylor Fritz’s level to dip.

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Sep 2026, 01:41 AM IST
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz of the United States during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz of the United States during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
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Francisco Cerundolo turned a lost-looking Saturday on Arthur Ashe Stadium into the biggest hard-court result of his career, coming from two sets down to beat ninth seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the last 16 of the US Open for the first time.

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The 24th-seeded Argentine needed 3 hours and 39 minutes to finish the job. It was only the second time in his career he has recovered from two sets to love. For Fritz, a 2024 finalist in New York, it was his earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since a first-round loss to Brandon Holt in 2022.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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