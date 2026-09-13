Freddie Freeman returns to the Dodgers' lineup after missing 2 games with a knee issue

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Saturday after a right knee issue had sidelined him the previous two games.

The All-Star first baseman, who turned 37 on Saturday, last played as a designated hitter in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Cincinnati, taking the place of Shohei Ohtani, who has been dealing with nagging knee and biceps injuries.

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Manager Dave Roberts said the team will continue managing Freeman's health with 15 games remaining in the regular season. The Dodgers have a comfortable division lead in the NL West and can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Saturday and losses by Arizona and San Diego.

“We've got to make sure he's at optimal health when we finish the season,” Roberts said ahead of Saturday's game at Miami. “I think he might not love it, but giving him a day off here or there might be beneficial.”

Miguel Rojas will be in the Dodgers' starting lineup on Sunday in what could be the veteran infielder's final game in Miami, where he spent eight years of his 13-year career.

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Rojas, who has said he will retire at the end of the season, had a .265 batting average with 260 RBIs and 38 home runs over 870 games, while also becoming a key leader in the Marlins' clubhouse. He was traded to the Dodgers for his second stint in LA in 2023.

He is batting .271 with 54 hits and three home runs in 94 games.

“He's going to start," Roberts said. "He's excited, and I'm excited to have him out there.”

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