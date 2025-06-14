Freddy Peralta sharp as Brewers extend Cards skid to 6

William Contreras drove in two runs, Freddy Peralta allowed one run in six innings and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 3-2 victory Friday over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who dropped their sixth consecutive game.

Milwaukee snapped a 1-all tie with two runs in the sixth. Sal Frelick singled to open the inning, stole second and took third on Jackson Chourio's single. William Contreras' sacrifice fly to the warning track in right scored Frelick, chasing starter Erick Fedde.

Steven Matz relieved and Chourio scored from third on Christian Yelich's fielder's choice bouncer to second, narrowly sliding home ahead of the throw.

The Cardinals pulled within 3-2 in the ninth against closer Trevor Megill when Nolan Gorman doubled with one out and scored on Victor Scott II's two-out single to right. Megill struck out Lars Nootbaar for his 14th save in 16 opportunities.

Peralta (6-4) allowed one run on four hits, striking out six and walking one in a 93-pitch outing. Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe followed with a scoreless inning apiece, marking Uribe's eighth straight scoreless outing.

Fedde (3-6) allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

Milwaukee, 32-7 when scoring four or more runs, improved to 6-26 when scoring three or fewer.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Fedde retired the first nine before Frelick opened the inning with a line single that hit the right-hander just above the glove on his non-throwing arm. Frelick scored from first on William Contreras' one-out double into the left field corner.

St. Louis answered in the fifth when Alec Burleson and Nolan Arenado opened with back-to-back doubles.

The Cardinals threatened in the sixth when Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch with two outs and advanced to third on Burleson's single. But Peralta got Arenado on a foul pop to first.

Peralta retired the first 11 hitters before Ivan Herrera's two-out single to left in the fourth.