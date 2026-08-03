Freddy Peralta trade: Tampa Bay Rays acquire veteran right-hander from New York Mets to strengthen AL East contenders

The Tampa Bay Rays have added veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta to their pitching staff in a trade with the New York Mets. The deal sends three minor league players to New York and gives the first-place Rays another experienced arm as they battle for the American League East title.

Peralta arrives in Tampa Bay to join a rotation that already features Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan and Nick Martinez. The group ranks among the strongest in the American League, and the Rays hope the new addition helps them stay ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in a tight division race.

Three prospects headed to New York In exchange for Freddy Peralta, the New York Mets receive outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-hander Gary Gill Hill. Multiple reports confirmed the package of young talent.

Smith, 22, was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. This season he has hit .209 with 10 home runs and 16 stolen bases while posting a .672 OPS across three minor league levels, reaching as high as High-A.

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Hill, a 21-year-old native of Westchester County, New York, was taken in the sixth round in 2022. He owns a 4.43 ERA across 15 starts at the Double-A level this year.

Pitre, the highest-drafted of the three, was a second-round pick in 2024. The 23-year-old has posted a strong .308/.438/.447 slash line with nine home runs and 32 stolen bases while splitting time between High-A and Double-A.

Difficult season ends for Freddy Peralta in Queens The trade ends a disappointing stretch for Freddy Peralta with the New York Mets. New York acquired the two-time All-Star along with right-hander Tobias Myers in January, giving up two top prospects in hopes of building a championship-caliber rotation around young starter Nolan McLean. Peralta had just completed his finest season with the Milwaukee Brewers, posting a 2.70 ERA over 33 starts.

That form never appeared in New York. Peralta leaves with a 4.99 ERA in 113⅔ innings across 22 starts, the highest mark of his career. He routinely struggled to work deep into games, failing to reach the sixth inning in 11 of those outings and failing to complete five innings in 15 starts. His strikeout rate dropped from 28.2 percent last season to 22.1 percent this year, while his whiff rate fell from 30.1 percent to 26.8 percent.

Despite the poor results, Peralta stayed healthy and made every scheduled start. The Mets, currently sitting in last place, have already begun reshaping the roster. Peralta is the second veteran moved since Thursday, following the departure of reliever AJ Minter. Additional names such as starter Clay Holmes, relievers Luke Weaver and Huascar Brazoban, and outfielders Tyrone Taylor and Luis Robert Jr. could still be dealt before the deadline.

Tampa Bay Rays look to strengthen division lead For the Tampa Bay Rays, the addition of Freddy Peralta represents a clear push to fortify the pitching staff during a critical stretch of the season. The club sits atop the AL East and views the right-hander as a reliable innings-eater who can help the rotation hold its own against contending clubs in the final two months.