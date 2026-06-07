French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev claims maiden Grand Slam win as he beats Flavio Cobolli in five-set thriller

Alexander Zverev finally ended years of near-misses and claimed his first Grand Slam title on Sunday (June 7). The German defeated Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in a gripping French Open final on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The victory marks a career-defining moment for the 29-year-old.

Alexander Zverev breaks through after years of heartbreak For years, Alexander Zverev carried the label of the best player without a major title. This victory at age 29 removed that tag once and for all. With top players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic eliminated before the second week, Zverev entered the final as the clear favourite. He delivered when it mattered most.

Also Read | French Open 2026: Big players who have been knocked out of tournament

The 125th Grand Slam win of his career came after more than four hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier. No player in history had recorded more victories at majors before securing their first title. Zverev’s persistence finally paid off on the biggest stage.

How the match unfolded in Paris Alexander Zverev started with authority, taking the first set 6-1. Cobolli fought back to win the second set 6-4 and level the contest. The German responded strongly in the third, breaking late to take it 6-4 and regain control.

The fourth set proved the most dramatic. Zverev led 3-1 in the tiebreak but could not close it out. Cobolli saved the set and forced a decider after winning the tiebreak 7-5. Many expected the momentum to swing, yet Zverev showed his experience. He dominated the fifth set 6-1, breaking early and never looking back to seal the championship.

A historic win for German tennis This triumph marked the first time a German man has won a Grand Slam singles title since Boris Becker captured the Australian Open three decades ago. Zverev’s success on clay in Paris adds a new chapter to his already impressive resume of Masters titles and deep major runs. It also highlights his growth in handling pressure during decisive moments.

For German tennis fans, the victory carries extra weight. It ends a long drought and proves that consistent excellence at the highest level eventually gets rewarded.

Flavio Cobolli’s brave challenge falls short Flavio Cobolli produced the run of his career to reach his first major final. The Italian showed fight by winning two sets and pushing Zverev to the limit in the fourth-set tiebreak. Despite the loss, Cobolli leaves Paris with valuable experience and a higher ranking. His performance proved he belongs among the sport’s elite.