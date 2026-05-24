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French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev launches first major title hunt with dominant Roland Garros straight-sets win

Alexander Zverev will now face Czech Tomas Machac in the second round. Machac advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Zizou Bergs.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 May 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his first round match against France's Benjamin Bonzi
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his first round match against France's Benjamin Bonzi(REUTERS)
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Alexander Zverev has taken a confident first step in his quest for a maiden Grand Slam trophy at the 2026 French Open. The German second seed powered past France’s Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in just two hours and eight minutes on Sunday (May 24), booking his place in the second round of the clay-court major without dropping a set.

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Alexander Zverev on his win

“Very good start to the tournament. It’s always nice to start with a straight-sets win, especially against Benjamin, who can cause a lot of problems for top players,” Alexander Zverev said in his on-court interview. “All around, I think it's a good performance that I can build on. I have to build on it, but I am very happy with the start.”

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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