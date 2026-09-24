From an Uber driver 9 years ago to Asian Games 2026 bronze medal - The story of Indian rower Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Satnam Singh scripted history on Thursday to become the first-ever Indian men's double sculls medalist at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian pair stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m, clocking 6:13.25s.

China's Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won the gold medal with a timing of 6:09.37s, while Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov claimed silver after clocking 6:10.49. The Indian pair were 3.88s behind the winners. India's most rowing medals at Asian Games came in 2010 and 2023.

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In 2010 Guangzhou Games, Indian rowers won one gold, three silver and one bronze. The number of medals remained same in the 2023 edition as well, but there was no gold. Instead, India won two silver and three bronze. This year's show equalled that of the 1982, 1994 and 2002 editions.

What was Salman Khan doing nine years ago? But before all this, there is a story to be told. Salman, before being a rower, was an Uber cab driver nine years ago, criss-crossing the Delhi NCR roads in his WagonR to sustain his family after his father's death. However, he exchanged his car steering with the oars.

"Yes, after my father's death in 2016, I had to look after my family as I am the eldest sibling. So, I worked as an Uber driver with a WagonR with me," Salman told PTI after his bronze medal. "I did it for just one year, that was in 2017. While working as Uber driver, I also keep on filling recruitment forms for the Indian Army," added thee rower from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

A year later, Salman realised his and father dream - joining the Indian Army. Joining the defence forces led Salman to rowing at the Bombay Engineering Group of Indian Army. in 2018. Coaches Satywan, Satish Siraat and Prabhat Mishra introduced him to rowing and selected him for centre's team.

But Salman's start wasn't as he meant it to be. He came close to give up rowing twice, but his coaches encouraged him to continue. He won gold at 2022 National Games in Gujarat. He was subsequently inducted into the Army Rowing Node, where he trained under senior coach Kudrat Ali.

In 2023, Salman won gold at Senior Nationals and Open Sprint Nationals. Salman’s perseverance translated into consistent progress. In 2023, he was inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), providing him with access to elite training and sports science support.

A year later, he won a medal at the Asian Rowing Cup, an achievement that also earned him a promotion to the rank of Naib Subedar in the Indian Army. He is now a member of India's Asian Games rowing squad.

Salman Khan's achievements in rowing Gold – 36th National Games, Gujarat (October 2022)

Gold – 5th Indoor National Championship (November 2022)

Silver – 40th Senior National Championships (February 2023)

Gold – 24th Open Sprint National Championships (February 2023)

Represented India – World Rowing Cup III, Lucerne, Switzerland (July 2023)

Gold – 37th National Games, Goa (November 2023)

Gold – Asian Rowing Cup (April 2024)

Represented India – BRICS Games, Russia (June 2024)

Gold – 38th National Games, Uttarakhand (February 2025)

Gold – 42nd Senior National Rowing Championships, Bhopal (March 2025)

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