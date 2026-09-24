From an Uber driver 9 years ago to Asian Games 2026 bronze medal - The story of Indian rower Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Satnam Singh scripted history on Thursday to become the first-ever Indian men's double sculls medalist at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian pair stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m, clocking 6:13.25s.

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China's Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won the gold medal with a timing of 6:09.37s, while Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov claimed silver after clocking 6:10.49. The Indian pair were 3.88s behind the winners. India's most rowing medals at Asian Games came in 2010 and 2023.

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In 2010 Guangzhou Games, Indian rowers won one gold, three silver and one bronze. The number of medals remained same in the 2023 edition as well, but there was no gold. Instead, India won two silver and three bronze. This year's show equalled that of the 1982, 1994 and 2002 editions.

What was Salman Khan doing nine years ago? But before all this, there is a story to be told. Salman, before being a rower, was an Uber cab driver nine years ago, criss-crossing the Delhi NCR roads in his WagonR to sustain his family after his father's death. However, he exchanged his car steering with the oars.

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"Yes, after my father's death in 2016, I had to look after my family as I am the eldest sibling. So, I worked as an Uber driver with a WagonR with me," Salman told PTI after his bronze medal. "I did it for just one year, that was in 2017. While working as Uber driver, I also keep on filling recruitment forms for the Indian Army," added thee rower from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

A year later, Salman realised his and father dream - joining the Indian Army. Joining the defence forces led Salman to rowing at the Bombay Engineering Group of Indian Army. in 2018. Coaches Satywan, Satish Siraat and Prabhat Mishra introduced him to rowing and selected him for centre's team.

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But Salman's start wasn't as he meant it to be. He came close to give up rowing twice, but his coaches encouraged him to continue. He won gold at 2022 National Games in Gujarat. He was subsequently inducted into the Army Rowing Node, where he trained under senior coach Kudrat Ali.

In 2023, Salman won gold at Senior Nationals and Open Sprint Nationals. Salman’s perseverance translated into consistent progress. In 2023, he was inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), providing him with access to elite training and sports science support.

A year later, he won a medal at the Asian Rowing Cup, an achievement that also earned him a promotion to the rank of Naib Subedar in the Indian Army. He is now a member of India's Asian Games rowing squad.

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Salman Khan's achievements in rowing Gold – 36th National Games, Gujarat (October 2022)

Gold – 5th Indoor National Championship (November 2022)

Silver – 40th Senior National Championships (February 2023)

Gold – 24th Open Sprint National Championships (February 2023)

Represented India – World Rowing Cup III, Lucerne, Switzerland (July 2023)

Gold – 37th National Games, Goa (November 2023)

Gold – Asian Rowing Cup (April 2024)

Represented India – BRICS Games, Russia (June 2024)

Gold – 38th National Games, Uttarakhand (February 2025)

Gold – 42nd Senior National Rowing Championships, Bhopal (March 2025)

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Silver – Australian Rowing Championships, Tasmania, Australia (March 2025)

Silver – Asian Rowing Championships, Vietnam (October 2025)

Silver – Senior National Rowing Championships, Pune (2026)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in