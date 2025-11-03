From fireworks to tricolour waves — India glows with pride as women’s cricket team makes history | In pics

India erupted in celebration on Sunday night as the women’s cricket team lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup, scripting a golden chapter in the nation’s sporting history. From bustling metros to small towns, streets turned into arenas of joy with fireworks, drum beats, and dancing fans waving the tricolour. The victory sparked nationwide pride, uniting millions in celebration of a team that has redefined Indian cricket.

India's dominant win over South Africa India created history on Sunday night, clinching their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Powered by all-round brilliance from Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, the “Women in Blue” scripted a golden chapter in Indian cricket, ending decades of near misses.

Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma shine Opening batter Shafali Verma smashed a career-best 87 off 78 balls, helping India post a formidable 298 for 7 in their 50 overs after electing to bat first.

Verma, drafted into the side just last week as an injury replacement, also chipped in with 2 for 36 and was named Player of the Match — becoming the youngest cricketer (21 years, 278 days) to win the award in an ODI World Cup final.

“Everyone told me how important the final was, so I only focused on making runs today. My mind was clear,” Verma said after the match.

Deepti Sharma ‘Player of the Tournament’ All-rounder Deepti Sharma continued her dream run, scoring a fluent 58 before dismantling South Africa’s batting order with figures of 5 for 39.

Her performance not only sealed the match but also earned her the Player of the Tournament title, having finished with 22 wickets and 215 runs across nine games.

“I like challenges and I dedicate this trophy to my parents,” Sharma said.

Wolvaardt’s lone fight in vain Chasing 299, South Africa’s hopes rested on skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who struck a brilliant 101 off 98 balls.

Despite her efforts, India’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Sharma and Verma, bowled the Proteas out for 246 in 45.3 overs.

Wolvaardt finished as the tournament’s top run-scorer with 571 runs at an average of 71.37, but her lone fight couldn’t prevent South Africa’s defeat in their maiden World Cup final.

India’s dominance from start to finish Earlier, Verma and Smriti Mandhana (45) provided a solid start with a 104-run opening stand.

Sharma and Richa Ghosh (36) ensured India finished strongly, adding 69 runs in the last 10 overs despite tight bowling from Ayabonga Khaka (3 for 58).

The match began after a two-hour rain delay, but no overs were lost.

Harmanpreet Kaur: “We want to make this a habit” Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to victory after two previous final losses (2005, 2017), said the win marked the start of a new era in Indian women’s cricket.

“We were waiting for this moment, and now it has come. We want to make this a habit,” Kaur said.

A new chapter in World Cup history The triumph made India only the fifth nation to win the Women’s World Cup and ended Australia and England’s decades-long dominance.

It was also the first new champion in 25 years, capping off a landmark home campaign that united a nation of cricket lovers.