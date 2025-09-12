From Olympic hope to doping ban: CAS suspends US sprint star Erriyon Knighton after failed trenbolone test

Team USA sprinter Erriyon Knighton has been banned from competing for four years following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The decision, announced this week, upheld appeals lodged by World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), who challenged an earlier ruling that had cleared Knighton, the BBC reported.

The 21-year-old sprinter tested positive for trenbolone in March 2024. The anabolic substance, used to promote muscle growth, is one of many substances banned for providing an unfair advantage to athletes. He managed to avoid suspension after an independent arbitrator accepted his explanation that the result stemmed from contaminated meat. The ruling allowed him to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he was placed fourth in the 200 meters.

What triggered the ban on USA sprint star Erriyon Knighton? In reviewing the case, CAS ruled that Knighton’s defense failed to meet the standard of proof required. In its statement, the panel said, “There is no proof that would support the conclusion that oxtail imported into the USA would be likely to contain trenbolone residues at the level required to have caused the athlete's adverse analytical finding,” as per the BBC.

World Athletics and WADA argued that the contamination theory was “statistically impossible,” and CAS agreed, concluding that the earlier decision clearing Knighton was flawed.

What’s next for the USA sprint star? The outcome is devastating for Knighton. The suspension prevents him from competing until 2029. It will also rule him out of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which will be held from September 13 to 21, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Knighton was not selected for Team USA at the 2025 World Championships prior to the ruling, but the CAS decision formally ended his season and sidelined him during what should have been the prime years of his career.

