From paralysis to Asian Para Games medal: Meet Jehan Dorab Madan, a 50-year-old ex-racing driver | Achievements listed

India's Jehan Dorab Madan signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games 2026, in the men's doubles MD4 table tennis event on Friday. Partnering Shubham Wadhwa, Madan suffered a 0-3 defeat against South Korea's Park Jincheol and Kim Kyung-hyun in their last match of Group A.

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The Indian pair lost 12-14, 7-11, 5-11 to their Korean opponents but still finished in the top four in their group to claim the medal. The Jehan-Shubham duo had a mixed camping, suffering defeats against two South Korean pairs and a Thailand combination.

Their only win came against a Saudi Arabia duo of Rakan Alsalmi and Ibrahim Alhassan, who they defeated 3-1 in a Group A match on Wednesday. However, the Indian pair lost 0-3 to Thailand's Thirayu Chueawong and Nattawut Thinathat.

Then they lost 1-3 to South Korea's Kim Hyeonuk and Jang Yeongjin in their subsequent group matches. South Korea dominated the medal standings, with Kim Hyeonuk and Jang Yeongjin winning gold, while Park Jincheol and Kim Kyung-hyun claimed silver.

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Thailand's Chueawong and Thinathat took the bronze medal. Earlier on Tuesday, Jehan had won a bronze in men's singles Class 1, thus finishing with two medals in his tally.

Who is Jehan Dorab Madan? Born in Tamin Nadu, Jehan is a former racing driver. As a child Jehan picked up a tennis racket at the age of six and played almost every day. Growing up, Jehan's interest grew in racing and it subsequently became his hobby. He later turned his hobby at a higher level, and competed in single-seater open-wheel race cars on the circuits around Chennai.

However, a road accident 18 years ago while on a business trip to Mumbai, left him paralysed from the chest down. Despite the disability, Jehan refused to give up as he discovered his love for table tennis in 2021, 14 years after the near-fatal day of his life.

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It all started with studying the videos of Paralympic matches, and convinced himself that he could also do what other players are doing. His first major breakthrough came when he entered the National Para Table Tennis Championships with zero expectations and won a silver medal in Men’s Class 1 within months of picking up the sport.

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“When you are paralysed, the most important thing is to stay active so your body can function,” the 50-year-old said. “At one point, I could not even lift a spoon, but I kept trying so my body would start to adapt. Now, everything seems easy,” said Jehan, as quoted by TOI.

Since then, his rise has been rapid. He won his first international gold at the 2023 ITTF Egypt Para Open and since then the journey has been upwards.

Jehan Dorab Madan's achievements Bronze - ITTF Para Asian Championships 2025 (Men’s Singles Class 1)

Bronze- 2026 ITTF World Para Future Lahti (Men's singles class 1)

Bronze- 2026 ITTF World Para Future Nakhon Ratchasima (Men's singles class 1)

Silver- 2025 ITTF World Para Challenger Kaohsiung (Men's singles class 1)

Silver- 2025 ITTF World Para Future Taipei (Men's singles class 1)

Bronze - 2026 Asian Para Games - men's single Class 1

Bronze - 2026 Asian Para Games - men's doubles MD4

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For the record, Jehan has won a total of 13 medals in ITTF tournaments till date: 1 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze. In fact in 2025-26 season, Jehan won 9 medals: 5 in singles (2 silver, 3 bronze) and 4 in doubles (2 silver, 2 bronze).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in