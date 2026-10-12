From Sumit Antil to armless archer Sheetal Devi - 5 Indian medal hopefuls at Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

After finishing fifth in the 2023 Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, India will be aiming to better that show in 2026 edition in Aichi-Nagoya, which starts on October 18. India have won a total of 111 medals - 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze. In the able-bodied competition, India failed to break the 100-medal mark, falling short by 15 medals in Achi-Nagoya.

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The sports ministry has so far sanctioned 128 athletes — 90 men and 38 women — across eight disciplines at the Para Asian Games 2026, with approvals for para badminton, para table tennis, boccia and team officials to follow separately. Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat and Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel have been named India’s flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony to be held on October 18.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian athletes who won medals after switching sports

However, the 2026 Asian Para Games send-off ceremony was marred by protests by para-shooters and para-cyclists in New Delhi, with the athletes demanding fairness in selection. In the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, para shooters and para cyclists protested with placards and banners outside the hotel lobby.

Before the Games starts, lets take a look at five Indian medal hopefuls at Aichi-Nagoya in the Para Asian Games 2026.

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Sheetal Devi - Para Archery Popularly known as the armless archer, Sheetal Devi gained attention at the international level with a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, followed by another yellow metal at the Paris Paralympics in 2024. Not to forget, Sheetal is the world's first and only active female armless archer, who uses her legs and feet to shoot with a custom-engineered bow.

With a gold medal in the women’s compound event at the World Archery Para Series 2026 Stage 3 in Ahmedabad, Sheetal is once again a contender for gold in both individual and team compound events.

Sumit Antil - Para Athletics (Men's Javelin F64) Sumit Antil is a sureshot gold medal hopeful for India in Aichi-Nagoya unless anything drastic happens. The back-to-back gold medalist in the Paralympics and world record holder has been dominant in the F64 category in men's javelin and will lead India's track and field contingent at the Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

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Also Read | How Pramod Bhagat made a comeback

Pramod Bhagat - Para Badminton (Men's Singles SL3) The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat will lead the Indian badminton contingent in the Para Asian Games 2026. He has won two gold and four bronze medals at the Para Asian Games over the years and remains the cornerstone of India's para badminton team.

Bhavina Patel - Para Table Tennis (Women's Singles Class 4) Bhavina Patel has been a trailblazer in women's para sports. Having gained attention at the Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal, Bhavina will lead the Indian badminton contingent at the Para Asian Games in Japan. Notably, Bhavina's previous medals at 2023 Asian Para Games were a silver and bronze. She is yet to win a gold at the continental showpiece.

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Her gold came in the 2022 Para Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nishad Kumar - Para Athletics (Men's High Jump T47) Another track and field hopeful for India in the Para Asian Games is high jumper Nishad Kumar. He has been a consistent performer at the international level - a silver each at 2020 and 2024 editions of Paralympic Games. He has also won a gold medal at the Para Asian Games in 2023, Nishad is once again a top favorite to reach the podium.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in