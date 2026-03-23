Funds spent on cricket eclipse other sports as the Indian sports ecosystem swells to $2 billion

The sports industry, led by cricket, has doubled over the past four years, rising from ₹9,530 crore in 2021. The maturity in the cricketing ecosystem has scaled to its commercial heights, said the report, as cricket continues to dominate the entire sporting arena, contributing ₹16,704 crore in 2025, or 89% of the total industry size. Cricket alone in 2025 is nearly equal to the entire sports industry in 2024, the report added. But that doesn't bode well for other sports, as cricket has engulfed them.