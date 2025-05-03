Game 7 not a surprise for Avalanche, host Stars

It's been a back-and-forth series so far between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. That's sent the first-round matchup to the limit, with each team looking to advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs when they square off in Game 7 in Dallas on Saturday.

The Stars had a chance to close out the series with a win in Game 6 on Thursday in Denver, but the Avalanche benefited from a fluky own-goal by Dallas midway through the third period that stood as the game-winner in Colorado's 7-4 victory to tie the series 3-3.

"I thought we competed to win tonight," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after the game. "That's what we did. Very similar to Game 4 in our building. Both were must-wins for me, and our team responded. Hopefully, we do it one more time."

The Avalanche won the first game of the series before the Stars claimed the next two. Colorado tied it in Game 4 at home and Dallas went ahead 3-2 with a home triumph of its own in Game 5.

"You're going to have to beat really good teams every single round," Colorado defenseman Cale Makar said. "Dallas is obviously incredibly stacked, and we knew that coming in. It wasn't going to be an easy series regardless of being up or down. I don't think there was a world where this wasn't going to seven."

It had been a quiet series for Makar, with just two points, both assists, through the first five games. He surpassed that production in Game 6 alone, putting up a goal and two assists.

"I just think he's been unlucky," Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon said. "Every night he's creating, he's dynamic. He's going to get real hot here, and it's nice that he scored there at the end. I know it's an empty-netter, but they feel good, puck went in the net for him."

Like his former Avalanche teammate, Stars winger Mikko Rantanen had a slow start, with one assist through the first four games. He now leads the team with eight points (two goals, six assists) after a four-point effort (one goal, three assists) on Thursday.

"It's two good teams, and personally, not surprised it's going to Game 7," Rantanen said. "It's two really good teams. It's good for the hockey world to see this series. Yeah, we've got to be reset now and get ready for Saturday."

The Stars are once again looking to eliminate the Avalanche for a second straight season. Last spring, they dispatched their division foe in six games in the second round.

Game 7s have been a mixed bag for the Stars since moving to Dallas in 1993, going 4-5 in the decisive contest. It's been a better fate more recently, though, as the Stars have won each of their past two and three of the past four, including a victory against the Avalanche in the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

"I think we should just pull from the past," goalie Jake Oettinger said. "For me, personally, I'm just going to try to have fun and have no regrets and play as well as I can and see what happens. That's all you can do and try to soak the moment in and have fun."