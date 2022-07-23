Game streaming platform Rooter to host eSports tournament

Game streaming platform Rooter to host eSports tournament1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Rooter, a game and esports streaming platform, will host a Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament starting at the end of this month. The tournament will be a pathway for the teams to qualify for its ‘Pro Series Lan’ scheduled later in the year.
Thirty-two top Indian teams--24 invited and eight underdog teams-- will play in the 10-day tournament. Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most significant mobile game launches with over 50 million downloads within a month.
The tournament will have teams play for a prize pool worth ₹15 lakh. The event will be broadcast in six languages on the platform. The BGMI invitational eSports tournament will be a compilation of 50 hours of premium-produced content to be streamed across its app.
Godlike Esports, OR Esports, Chemin Esports, Orangutan Gaming, Team Celtz, Revenge Esports, Godlike Girls, Rivalry, Enigma Gaming, Nigma Galaxy, Imprnt Esports, R Esports are few of the teams participating in the tournament.
“We are excited to organise it again this year for our users. As the pioneers in India’s game streaming space, our event can be an incredible opportunity for the country’s top gamers to hone their skills and continue their journey to make an indelible mark in the Indian gaming ecosystem," said Dipesh Agarwal, the company’s co-founder.
According to Statista, in FY2021, the revenue of the eSports industry in India was around ₹2.5 billion. Streaming revenues accounted for a major share of that year’s revenue earnings.