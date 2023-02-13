Rooter Sports Technologies Pvt. Ltd. an esports content and gaming company, has partnered with PepsiCo India-owned carbonated soft drink Mountain Dew to launch a campaign ‘Dew Clutch Crew’ this month.The company said the campaign is built on the concept of ‘Clutch’ - an in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action, can tilt all odds. This, it added, resonates with the carbonated soft beverage’s positioning - ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’, where gamers can showcase this through the gameplay.The company said the content activation will see a showcase of strategic thinking, quick reflexes and ‘Clutch Moments’ as ‘Free Fire’ creators bring a streaming series on its app and YouTube channel.Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO of the gaming company said, “This is the perfect partner to realise synergies with a gaming ecosystem like ours. We are confident that our association will become the template for successful and sustainable integrations on Rooter for brands, creators and viewers alike."

Two years ago, it had roped in Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who streams exclusively on its platform. The company also teamed up with Team Orange Rock, Orangutan and Revenge Esports. Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew at PepsiCo India added, “Dew is excited to partner with them in celebrating moments of courage in the gaming universe. It will continue to promote the growth and recognition of gaming – a key passion point amongst the youth today."Hari Krishnan, Publicis‘ content practice head, which designed this campaign, said “Our platform insights enabled us to activate these moments at scale across the gaming ecosystem, to connect and engage gaming enthusiasts, both players and viewers alike."

The gaming company was founded in 2016 by Kumar and Dipesh Agarwal. In 2022, it had raised $25 million in its series A funding round led by Lightbox, March Gaming, and Duane Park Ventures. ﻿