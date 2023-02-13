Gaming and esports company Rooter partners with Mountain Dew for campaign

Rooter Sports Technologies Pvt. Ltd. an esports content and gaming company, has partnered with PepsiCo India-owned carbonated soft drink Mountain Dew to launch a campaign ‘Dew Clutch Crew’ this month.The company said the campaign is built on the concept of ‘Clutch’ - an in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action, can tilt all odds. This, it added, resonates with the carbonated soft beverage’s positioning - ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’, where gamers can showcase this through the gameplay.The company said the content activation will see a showcase of strategic thinking, quick reflexes and ‘Clutch Moments’ as ‘Free Fire’ creators bring a streaming series on its app and YouTube channel.Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO of the gaming company said, “This is the perfect partner to realise synergies with a gaming ecosystem like ours. We are confident that our association will become the template for successful and sustainable integrations on Rooter for brands, creators and viewers alike."

