Gaming company A23 associate title sponsor of Prime Volleyball League 2022

The market size of Indian sports industry was over ₹16 billion in 2020. The Indian Premier League accounts for majority of media consumption in the industry. Recently, however, other domestic leagues like Pro Kabbadi and the Indian Super League have also gained popularity
NEW DELHI: Head Digital Works' online gaming platform A23 that runs rummy and fantasy sports will be the associate title sponsor of the upcoming Prime Volleyball League 2022. It is a fast-growing franchise-led sporting league and will kickoff on 5 February 2022 and is returning after a two-year break.
The league will be held in Hyderabad, and will feature seven franchises from seven different cities ― Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts. The finale will be held on 27 February 2022.
Volleyball enjoys great popularity across cities, small towns and villages of India and this sponsorship intends to support and encourage team sports like volleyball and bring them to the forefront. The association will offer the company access to key PVL players, television spots, and in-stadia branding.
Tuhin Mishra, MD, Baseline Ventures on behalf of the Prime Volleyball League, said, volleyball and online gaming have made significant strides in recent years and we hope such partnerships continue to mutually benefit each other.
Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works said, "The collaboration comes at a perfect time for us in our attempt to build further on our already existing brand as a market leader in the gaming space.
The league powered will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 with live streaming on SPNI’s OTT platform Sony LIV.
According to analysis firm Statista, the market size of the sports industry across India was over ₹16 billion in 2020. The Indian Premier League accounts for majority of media consumption in the sports industry in the country. Recently, however, other domestic leagues like Pro Kabbadi and the Indian Super League have also gained popularity.
