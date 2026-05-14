Garrick Higgo penalized two strokes for late tee time at 2026 PGA Championship; check details

In a surprising start to the 108th PGA Championship, South Africa's Garrick Higgo was docked two strokes for arriving late to his first-round tee time. The world No. 85 player, a two-time PGA Tour winner, showed up just one minute past his scheduled 7:18 AM ET start on the par-4 first hole at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

Higgo was grouped with 2003 PGA Championship winner Shaun Micheel and Michael Brennan. Notably, he had been warming up on the nearby putting green, but officials ruled he was not inside the official starting zone.

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PGA rules strictly enforced on tee time The PGA of America explained the decision in an official news release. Local rules define the starting point for rounds on holes 1 and 10 by rope, gallery stakes, green bike fencing, and blue stakes, dots, or lines. Because Garrick Higgo was outside this marked area, he received the penalty under Rule 5.3a.

An exception to the rule saved him from disqualification, allowing players up to five minutes late to begin their round. Arriving more than five minutes late would have ended his day before it started. Higgo teed off and made par on the first hole, but the two-stroke penalty turned it into a double-bogey six.

Garrick Higgo shows fight with strong recovery The 27-year-old refused to let the early mistake derail him. He responded with birdies on the par-4 third hole and the par-5 ninth. By the time he reached the turn, Higgo had posted an even-par 35 for the front nine, proving his mental toughness under pressure.

Penalties for late tee times remain rare in major championships. The most recent similar case came in 2019 when David Lipsky was hit with two strokes for being late to his second-round start at Bethpage Black. Lipsky still made the cut on the number despite the setback.

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What this Means for Garrick Higgo and the tournament Garrick Higgo entered the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink hoping to build on his solid PGA Tour form. The early penalty added an unexpected challenge on a demanding course known for testing every part of a player's game. Yet his quick recovery on the front nine suggests he has the focus needed to compete over four tough rounds. As the first round continues, all eyes will be on whether Higgo can keep his round on track and chase a strong finish at Aronimink.