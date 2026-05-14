Garrick Higgo penalized two strokes for late tee time at 2026 PGA Championship; check details

In a surprising start to the 108th PGA Championship, South Africa's Garrick Higgo was docked two strokes for arriving late to his first-round tee time. The world No. 85 player, a two-time PGA Tour winner, showed up just one minute past his scheduled 7:18 AM ET start on the par-4 first hole at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

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Higgo was grouped with 2003 PGA Championship winner Shaun Micheel and Michael Brennan. Notably, he had been warming up on the nearby putting green, but officials ruled he was not inside the official starting zone.

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PGA rules strictly enforced on tee time The PGA of America explained the decision in an official news release. Local rules define the starting point for rounds on holes 1 and 10 by rope, gallery stakes, green bike fencing, and blue stakes, dots, or lines. Because Garrick Higgo was outside this marked area, he received the penalty under Rule 5.3a.

An exception to the rule saved him from disqualification, allowing players up to five minutes late to begin their round. Arriving more than five minutes late would have ended his day before it started. Higgo teed off and made par on the first hole, but the two-stroke penalty turned it into a double-bogey six.

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Garrick Higgo shows fight with strong recovery The 27-year-old refused to let the early mistake derail him. He responded with birdies on the par-4 third hole and the par-5 ninth. By the time he reached the turn, Higgo had posted an even-par 35 for the front nine, proving his mental toughness under pressure.

Penalties for late tee times remain rare in major championships. The most recent similar case came in 2019 when David Lipsky was hit with two strokes for being late to his second-round start at Bethpage Black. Lipsky still made the cut on the number despite the setback.

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What this Means for Garrick Higgo and the tournament Garrick Higgo entered the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink hoping to build on his solid PGA Tour form. The early penalty added an unexpected challenge on a demanding course known for testing every part of a player's game. Yet his quick recovery on the front nine suggests he has the focus needed to compete over four tough rounds. As the first round continues, all eyes will be on whether Higgo can keep his round on track and chase a strong finish at Aronimink.

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With top contenders teeing off early, every second counts. Garrick Higgo's experience will likely serve as a talking point throughout the week as the battle for the Wanamaker Trophy heats up.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.