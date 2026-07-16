Gary Trent Jr's $64 million Milwaukee Bucks contract sparks NBA scrutiny after free agency deal - Report

The NBA is investigating the four-year, $64 million deal the Milwaukee Bucks and Gary Trent Jr. agreed to earlier this summer, according to a report by ESPN. That contract turned heads given such a significant outlay for a player who averaged 8.1 points and shot 36 percent from the field last season.

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The deal that sparked league scrutiny Gary Trent Jr has agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks, and the first-year salary will be $15.2 million. The money is fully guaranteed and carries no player or team options.

For a guard coming off one of the quieter campaigns of his career, the size of the commitment immediately raised questions across the league. The NBA’s decision to open an investigation shows how seriously the league is taking the optics of this free-agency move.

How Gary Trent Jr built up to this payday Gary Trent Jr has spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he has averaged 9.7 points on 41% shooting (39% from 3), and now earns a massive payday with the franchise. He signed for the league minimum in the summer of 2024 and then got a two-year, $7.5 million contract before the start of last season, but he opted out of his player option to become a free agent again.

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The Bucks held his Bird rights after those back-to-back deals. That status allowed Milwaukee to go over the salary cap and offer a larger raise than other teams could match. Notably, Trent drew interest from several clubs and explored sign-and-trade possibilities before deciding to stay.

Details about the scrutiny The investigation centers on whether the structure of Trent’s previous short-term contracts and this sudden big deal crossed any lines. Teams sometimes use short deals to preserve cap flexibility while retaining a player’s rights. When a large extension follows a down year, the league pays attention.

Trent’s production last season was modest by his standards. He spent stretches outside the rotation and posted career-low shooting percentages. Handing him $64 million over four years after that kind of campaign is rare, especially in a market where many veterans are taking discounts. The NBA wants to make sure everything was done cleanly under the collective bargaining agreement.

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A crowded backcourt adds extra pressure Gary Trent Jr joins a crowded backcourt mix already in place in Milwaukee. The Bucks traded for Tyler Herro and Caris LeVert, have Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr on the roster, and drafted Brayden Burries at No. 10. Minutes will be scarce, and the team already sits above the 15-player guaranteed-contract limit.

For a franchise still reshaping its identity after big roster moves, the combination of a huge contract and an active league investigation creates an unusual summer storyline. Trent can still stretch the floor and knock down open threes when he finds rhythm, but the price tag and the NBA’s scrutiny now hang over the signing.

The league has not yet announced any findings or potential penalties. For now, the focus remains on the fact that the NBA is investigating the deal itself. Milwaukee and Trent will have to wait and see how the review unfolds while the new season approaches.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.