Gautam Gambhir expected to earn more than Rahul Dravid as India's new head coach | Read here
Gautam Gambhir is set to take over as India's head coach after Rahul Dravid's T20 World Cup victory. Delay in an announcement due to ongoing salary negotiations. He is expected to earn more than Dravid's ₹12 crore annually.
As Rahul Dravid concluded his tenure as India's head coach with a T20 World Cup victory, Gautam Gambhir will soon take over the mantle. But when? The former opener has been the top candidate since Dravid confirmed he wouldn't continue after the T20 World Cup.