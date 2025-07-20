Gazdag, Lappalainen score goals to help Crew beat DC United 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dániel Gazdag and Lassi Lappalainen each scored a goal for the Columbus Crew on Saturday night in a 2-1 win over D.C. United.

Lappalainen, who signed with the Crew in January after six seasons with Montreal, scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-1 in the 79th minute. The 26-year-old midfielder put away a loose ball from near the penalty spot with a first-touch finish.

The Crew had 58% possession and outshot D.C. 18-6, 6-1 on target.

Gazdag drew a foul, conceded by Lucas Bartlett, in the area and converted from the spot to open the scoring in the 31st minute.

Christian Benteke scored his first goal since May 5 in the 48th when he flicked a header from the center of the area into the net to make it 1-1.

Columbus (12-4-8) lost 3-0 at Nashville on Wednesday to snap a five-game unbeaten streak.

D.C. (4-13-7) is winless, with six losses, in its last seven.

The Crew are unbeaten in five straight against D.C., which went into the game with a minus-24 goal differential this season, worst in MLS.

Defender Aarón Herrera was shown his second yellow card in the 89th minute and D.C. played a man down the rest of the way.

The opening whistle was delayed about 45 minutes due to inclement weather.

The Crew honored Guillermo Barros Schelotto prior to the game. The forward, who was named the 2008 MLS Cup most valuable player while he helped Columbus with the MLS Cup championship, became the fourth player in club history to be enshrined as a member of the Crew Circle of Honor.